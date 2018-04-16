William Acheampong superb brace fires Royal Antwerp to victory against Beerschot Wilrijk

Ghanaian striker William Owusu Acheampong netted a brace for Royal Antwerp in their 2-0 win over Beerschot Wilrijk in the Belgian Europa League playoffs at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday.

Antwerp went into the match on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Sint Truiden and needed to get their hopes of making to Europe's second-tier club competition back on track.

Coach Laszlo Boloni's outfit commenced the game on a bright fashion and deservedly broke the deadlock in the 31st minute through Ghanaian forward William Achaempong.

With the game close to ending in a slender win for Antwerp, Acheampong struck another dagger into the hearts of the visiting fans with an 88th minute strike to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Acheampong has netted three goals in five games in the ongoing playoffs campaign.

