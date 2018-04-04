William Owusu Acheampong scores as Royal Antwerp hold Oostende in Belgian play-off

Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong registered his name on the score sheet for Royal Antwerp in their 3-3 draw with Oostende in the Belgian Europa League play-offs at the Bosuil Stadion.

Acheampong registered his name on the score sheet for the Red and White lads on the hour mark. The 28-year-old played the entire duration of the game. Owusu has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Royal Antwerp in the regular season.

