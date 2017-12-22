William Owusu scores as Royal Antwerp defeat Lokeren in Belgium

Ghanaian attacker William Owusu scored for Royal Antwerp in their 2-1 victory over Sporting Lokeren in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League at the Bosuil Stadion.

Lokeren got their noses in front in the 15th minute of the match through French striker Julian Michel.

Antwerp had to wait until the 59th minute to level the scores as Ghanaian forward, William Owusu tapped in from close range.

Guus Hupperts completed the dramatic comeback for the host in the dying embers of the match with a superb strike.

Owusu enjoyed the entire duration of the match.

He has scored six league goals so far this season.

