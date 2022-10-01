Williams brothers score as Atletic Bilbao beat Almeria 4-0 

Ghana forward Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams both scored on their return from international duty as Athletic Bilbao eased past Almeria 4-0 on Friday night in the Spanish La Liga.

The Williams brothers became the first pair of brothers since Espanyol's Diego and Gabriel Milito in 2005 to score in the same La Liga match.

The 29-year-old combined with his younger brother Nico Williams to score the first goal of the game in the 10th minute.

Inaki leaped on to a cross from Nico to head in his third goal of the season.

Oihan Sancet increase the lead for Ernesto Valverde's with his goal as he rifled the ball through the legs of Fernando Martinez.

Inaki Williams thought he had scored his second goal of the game but was ruled out by a VAR decision for offside in the 50th minute of the second half.

Nico Williams was rewarded for his effort in the game as he scored in the 62nd minute and was assisted by his brother Inaki Williams.

Athletic Bilbao were rewarded with a penalty in the 83rd minute which was converted by Mikel Vesga.

The win sees Athletic Bilbao move up to the third spot on the league table with 16 points.

Inaki Williams made his national team. debut for Ghana during the international break against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Nico Williams also played his first game for Spain against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.