Winful Cobbinah named Hearts of Oak Player of the Month for April

Hearts of Oak have named midfielder Winful Cobbinah as the club's Player of the Month for April.

Cobbinah played his first game since rejoin Hearts in the month of April, coming on a substitute in the 1-0 away defeat at Berekum Chelsea.

But the mercurial midfielder produced one of the best individual performances witnessed at the Accra Sports Stadium when he bowed in front of the home fans for the first time in the season.

Three first half assists ensured Hearts took a 3-0 lead over Bechem United and though he incredibly missed out on the Man-of-the-Match award for the day, Hearts fans rewarded him by voting him their Star Performer of the Week from that game.

He lasted less than an hour in the away 1-0 win over Ashgold but he got his first goal of the season when he pulled us level with a 25-yarder free-kick against Elmina Sharks.

Cobbinah provided two more assists in the 3-3 draw with Elmina Sharks to take his numbers to a commendable five starts, five assists and a goal for the season.

The Hearts No.10's performance in the month of April has seen him rewarded as the club's player of the month. He took home a cash prize after Sunday's 4-0 rout of Kotoku Royals in the FA Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)