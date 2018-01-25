Winger Opoku Ampomah scores as Waasland Beveren earn draw at Anderlecht

Ghana midfielder Nana Opoku Ampomah scored his seventh goal of the season to help Waasland-Beveren to hold Anderlecht to a 2-2 stalemate in Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Wednesday.

Ampomah opened the scoring in 11th minute to put the visitors in the lead for Polish international Lukasz Teodorczyk to level for the host with five minutes to end the first half.

Isaac Thielin scored from the spot to make it 2-1 for Waasland-Beveren.

Kenny Saief drew the home side level for the second time in the 83rd minute.

Ampomah and his side were lucky to earn a point from the game as Saief missed a penalty in additional time.

Former Asante Kotoko SC striker Dauda Mohammed was an unused substitute for RSC Anderlecht.

