Wolverhapton Wanderers boss expecting Phil Ofosu-Ayeh to return to action in December

Injured Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is closing in on returning to training for Wolverhapton Wanderers and could make his debut this year.

The 26-year-old joined on a free transfer after leaving Eintracht Braunschweig in the summer but has yet to make his debut having suffered an ankle injury.

It was feared he would be sidelined until 2018 but Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed the defender could be back next month.

"He'll be back hopefully in December so from now on we can start relying on Phil," said Santo.

