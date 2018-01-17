Wolves boss says crocked Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh making progress

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo says injured Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is making progress in the treatment room.

Ofosu-Ayeh suffered an ankle injury in preseason and underwent a surgery last September.

He has not been able to play for the Championship since moving from German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

''He [Ofosu-Ayeh] is not working with us yet,” Santo told Express & Star.

''He’s still getting better and solving all the problems that he has – he’s not 100 per cent with the group.

''Of course [he is some way off]. We cannot forget that Phil, since the beginning of the season, has been injured, so it will take time to integrate the dynamic of training sessions.''

