Wolves new recruit Phil Ofosu-Ayeh eyes English Premier League promotion

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is targeting promotion with English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old sealed a dream move to the English second-tier side on Monday on a free transfer.

And the former Eintracht Braunschweig defender is confident his new club will follow in the footsteps of newly-promoted Huddersfield.

“Of course, I would love to achieve what Huddersfield have achieved this season - the emotions of that play-off final were amazing. This season I want to go up and this is my goal here," he told the club's official website.

“What I see here now, for the first day, it’s amazing and I think that this club deserves to play in the top division and we have to prove this throughout the season.”

Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.

He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.

By Patrick Akoto

