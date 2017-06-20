Wolves new signing Phil Ofosu-Ayeh ready for English Championship challenge

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is ready to embrace the physicality of the English Championship after sealing a 'dream' move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Ghana international joins on a three-year deal as a free agent.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons at German Bundesliga II side club Eintracht Braunschweig and says he's ready for his journey in England.

“It’s crazy for me and it’s the first time for me that I’ve signed for a club that’s not in Germany,” Ofosu-Ayeh began on the club's official website

“I’m very excited about everything - the club, the fans and my team mates so I’m ready for my journey here.

“When I was made aware that there was interest from Wolves, I was very happy because I was injured and I couldn't perform well for my team.

“I was thinking about where I could play next season and then I heard from Wolves - for me it was always a dream to play in England and now I’ve seen everything here, I know that it’s a very big club and a traditional club. I’m very happy that I have the chance to play here.

“It’s all happened pretty quickly but sometimes that’s better than it taking three or four months - I like it like that.

“The season finished but I have been injured for five weeks but I’m ready to play now.

“I know some guys who played in the Championship but it’s difficult to compare how they adapted unless you’ve actually played in this league - we will just have to wait and see, I don't want to talk too much, I’d prefer to show my performances on the pitch.

“I’ve always been a fan of English football - I like the physical game, I think it’s more physical than in Germany and I like that because I’m a physical player.

“I’m curious to find out how the league is now.

“I think the league will suit my style of play and I hope I can show everyone that.”

Ofosu-Ayeh isn't lacking in ambition for the season ahead either as he’s hoping that Wolves can achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He feels that everything is in place for Wolves to achieve success.

Ofosu-Ayeh said, “Of course, I would love to achieve what Huddersfield have achieved this season - the emotions of that play-off final were amazing. This season I want to go up and this is my goal here.

“What I see here now, for the first day, it’s amazing and I think that this club deserves to play in the top division and we have to prove this throughout the season.

“My pre-season starts now because I was injured - I will get fit for pre-season and aside from that I have to see the city and everything else - I’m very excited.

“I’m not scared to move to a new country, Im 25 years old, I have seen every part of Germany so now it’s time for a new country and I’m just excited to get started.”

