Wolves set to make move for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is January

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make another offer for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku in the winter transfer window.

The Strasbourg defender was close to joining the English Premier League outfit in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through in the eleventh hour.

However, with Wolves struggling with personnel in defence following their failure to seal a move for Craig Dawson, Djiku remains the ideal candidate.

The 28-year-old dreams of playing in the English Premier League and with a season left on his current deal, he might leave Strasbourg for free.

"I have individual goals for my career and I hope to achieve them. I was looking for an ambitious, European but also a fulfilling project for my family (in the summer). It didn’t show up," he told L'Equipe.

“Hoffenheim came up with something. We studied the proposal, but I didn’t sign. It wasn’t a big disappointment. I will have other opportunities.

“At my age, I am in the best shape of my career. I want my progress to be consistent. (A move) hasn’t happened, but it will certainly next season because I will be at the end of my contract.”