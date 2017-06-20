Wolves sporting chief Kevin Thelwell hails capture of Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell has tipped new signing Phil Ofosu-Ayeh to be an instant hit at the club.

Ayeh, 25, joined the English Championship side on a three-year deal on Monday on a free transfer.

The Ghana international is joining after spending the last two seasons at German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

And Wolves sporting chief Kevin Thelwell has hailed the signing of the hugely talented right-back.

"We've spent a lot of time looking at players abroad and 2. Bundesliga is a very strong league.

"Eintracht Braunschweig were just unfortunate to not get through the play-offs and be promoted to the Bundesliga.

"He's a player that we've watched for some time and we think that he'll bring with him a lot of experience and a lot of quality in the right back position.

Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.

He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)