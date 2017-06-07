Wolves and Huddersfield target Phil Ofosu-Ayeh leaves Eintracht Braunschweig

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has left German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig following the expiration of his contract.

The 25-year-old has been reluctant to renew his contract after falling out with coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

The Ghana international is believed to be in talks with two English clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town over a possible move.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the hugely talented right-back has left the club in search of a new destination.

The coming days will be clearer on where the German-born Ghanaian will ply his trade.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)