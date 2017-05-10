Wonder kid Kingsley Sarfo named Player of the Month is Sweden

Promising Ghanaian kid Kingsley Sarfo has been named for the Player of the Month in the Swedish top-flight.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Sirius, was selected by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives.

Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.

He beat competition from Malmo FF's Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF's Magnus Eriksson.

Sarfo received a cash prize of SK 10 000 but that will be donated to a community.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)