Work permit appeal hearing tomorrow for Brighton potential £10m signing Raphael Dwamena

Ghana striker Rahpael Dwamena will appear before the Exceptions Panel of the English FA on Friday to convince the body to grant him the work permit to play for the English Premier League side Brighton.

Dwamena arrived in the UK on Wednesday night to complete his move to Brighton but he won't qualify for an automatic work permit to play in England.

That is because the FC Zurich ace has not played enough matches for his country to merit an automatic work permit.

However there is an opportunity for him to appeal the automatic work permit requirements, through the Exceptions Panel which will meet on Friday to consider other factors to grant him the permit.

The process has not been complicated by Dwamena's call-up for Ghana for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Congo.

According to UK regulations, non-EU players have to play 75 per cent of their country's competitive matches over the last two years - if the country was in the top 50 of the FIFA rankings to qualify for an automatic permit.

With Ghana currently 50th in the FIFA ranking, the 21-year-old would have qualified for an automatic permit if he had played 75% of the matches for the Black Stars over the past two years.

The striker made his Ghana debut just two months ago when they faced Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations and he scored two goals in the 5-0 massacre which means he won't qualify for the permit.

However, in the case of players aged 21 or under at the time of application, the period is reduced to one year. The aim is to make it easier for young, outstanding talent to grow their game in the UK.

If a club’s application is rejected, there is an appeals process. The Exceptions Panel is the appeals body which will consider, on a points based system, the player’s experience and value before deciding whether the player can join the club, regardless of their failed application. A stricter assessment of relevant objective criteria will be applied in an appeal.

Albion are making progress with their bid to complete the £10 million capture of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from FC Zurich.

The 21-year-old arrived last night ahead of a medical and the all-important work permit hearing, which takes place tomorrow.

