Work permit issues could scupper Rashid Sumaila's move to Scottish side Rangers

Rangers are reportedly keen on Rashid Sumaila - but work permit issues could scupper a deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers remain interested in signing Al-Qadsia defender Rashid Sumaila – but concerns over his work permit situation mean that they could look elsewhere.

The Gers are likely to be in the market for a host of new signings this summer, having finished third in the Scottish Premiership table – a full of 39 points behind Old Firm rivals and league champions Celtic.

New manager Pedro Caixinha will certainly want to mould his own squad, bringing in new players whilst also letting many leave, and signing players he has worked with previously could be appealing to the Portuguese boss.

Al-Qadsia defender Rashid Sumaila was signed by Caixinha at Al-Gharafa in Qatar, and the Daily Mail report that Rangers are still pursuing the centre back's signature, but concerns over his work permit mean the Gers are also looking elsewhere.

Sumaila, 24, featured for Ebusua Dwarfs, Asante Kotoko and Mamelodi Sundowns before joining Al-Qadsia in Kuwait, with Caixinha swooping to land him on loan in 2016.

The Ghanaian international, who has six cap for his country, was a trusted player under Caixinha, and with Rangers needing a centre back given that both Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos will be leaving this summer, Sumaila fits the bill for Rangers.

However, not only is Sumaila under contract with Al-Qadsia, but it's claimed that he would struggle to earn a work permit to play in Scotland, meaning his potential reunion with Caixinha has taken a major blow.

Rangers are subsequently looking elsewhere, with Vitoria Setubal's Fabio Cardoso and Cagliari's Bruno Alves both top targets for Caixinha, who may well be giving up on his hopes of signing Sumaila this summer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)