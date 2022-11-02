World Cup 2014: Rabiu Mohammed blames Black Stars' poor performance on appearance fee delay

Former Black Stars Rabiu Mohammed has stated that the delay in payment of appearance fees to players affected them during the 2014 World Cup.

The 32-year-old said the delay caused them to lose concentration, which contributed to their poor performance in Brazil, where they were eliminated at the group stage.

Ghana earned one point from a group that included the United States, Germany, and Portugal. They drew 2-2 with eventual champions Germany and lost to the United States and Portugal.

The Black Stars each received $100,000 for their appearance, but it was not without controversy. Players threatened to boycott training, forcing the government to airlift the money to Brazil. Ghana was widely mocked for the move.

“I will sum up that we didn’t do well due to the appearance fee which was not paid to us on time and only given to us only before playing against Portugal and this affected a lot of us because our concentration was on the $100,000 fee but not the game,” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“Another reason why we failed was that our players were a bit tired because we had to travel for about three hours to our next venue to play Portugal after our game against Germany,” he added.

Black Stars are preparing for their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar, which authorities are hoping will be free of controversy.