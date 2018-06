Host nation Russia made a fine start to their 2018 Fifa World Cup campaign as they walloped an awful Saudi Arabia side 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Villarreal star Denis Cheryshev scored a brace as a goal each from Yuri Gazinski Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin helped Russia to their biggest victory in World Cup history.