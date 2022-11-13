World Cup 2020: Ghana and Real Mallorca ace Baba Iddrisu ruled out tournament - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu has miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively confirm.

Iddrisu, one of the key men for Otto Addo, will miss the global tournament in what has been a devastating blow for the impressive midfielder.

The box-to-box midfielder limped off the field and was substituted at halftime in Real Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

Top officials of the Spanish side have told GHANAsoccernet.com that the midfielder will not recover in time to make Ghana's squad.

The defensive midfielder played a key role in Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.

He was pivotal as the Black Stars edged out eternal African rivals Nigeria on the away goal-rule to qualify for the global showpiece.

The midfielder becomes the third player after goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacot to miss the tournament.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.