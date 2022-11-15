World Cup 2022: Abdul Samed Salis trains for the first time with the Black Stars

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis trained with the Black Stars for the first time after joining the team in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old made Ghana coach Otto Addo's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar following his explosive displays in the French topflight.

Samed Salis went through the necessary drills and did some ball work with his new teammates.

The RC Lens star will make his Black Stars debut when Ghana face Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday before the team leaves for the World Cup.

In the French league, Salis is rated the sixth best player beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe on the ranking. Salis has made 14 appearances for Lens this season, scoring a goal.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural winners Uruguay.