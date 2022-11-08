World Cup 2022: Agent lambastes Ghana FA over Jeffrey Schlupp’s exclusion from Black Stars squad

The Ghana Football Association and Ghanaians have come under fire from a football agent who is thought to be working for Jeffrey Schlupp after the Crystal Palace star was left off the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Schlupp was included in the initial 55-man list last week after successful talks between the Ghana Football Association and his entourage that saw him agree to play for the national team again.

However, the midfielder has been dropped after being told head coach Otto Addo “has not seen him play.”

The 29-year-old has been an integral part of Patrick Vieira’s team in the Premier League this season.

His impressive performances prompted the technical team to call him up for the first time, but Schlupp will not be in Qatar, which has irritated his agent, Sircalvin Riches - his Snapchat name.

He posted some unpleasant words on social media.

Schlupp’s last appearance for the Black Stars came back in September 2021 when he saw 28 minutes of action in the World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Ghana start their campaign against Portugal on November 24. They will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.