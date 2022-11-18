World Cup 2022: Agyemang Badu vows to shave his hair on TV if Ghana get eliminated at the group stage

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that he will shave his hair on live TV if the Black Stars fail to progress past the group stage.

Ghana have been drawn in a tough group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Badu, who was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2014 World Cup, remains optimistic of the Black Stars chances despite heading to the tournament as the lowest ranked nation.

“Gradually we are doing well with set pieces. We are not up there yet. Now that we have a good bench. I’m not too sure that this team will go down that they cannot qualify from the group. If it doesn’t happen I will shave all my hair.”

“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team,” he added.

The Black Stars will start their World Cup on November 24 with a game against Portugal.