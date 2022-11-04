World Cup 2022: Ajax striker Brian Brobbey hopes to be included in Netherlands squad

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey hopes to be named to the Netherlands' final World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022.

Brobbey, who is of Ghanaian descent, is on the provisional list and hopes to make the final cut, which will be announced on November 14.

"That's nice for me, of course. I'm also grateful to my teammates, without them I wouldn't make it," he told ESPN.

"Of course, I was very happy, now it is hoped that I will be there. There are a lot of strikers who are doing well at the moment. I am also doing well, so yes, we will see. I am quite calm,"

Brobbey said he spoke with Dutch national team head coach Louis van Gaal, whom he described as "very calm."

"We had a conversation. He asked who I was and what I do. That was just a great conversation," said Brobbey.

"Of course, he knew that, but he wanted to know from me personally. So, I said: I'm Brian Brobbey, I live there and there."

"I think he is a very calm trainer, who can sometimes be very fierce, he does put you on edge. But if you are just in the hotel, he is very calm."

Netherlands will play Senegal, Ecuador, and host Qatar in Group A.