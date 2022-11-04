World Cup 2022: Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru named in Ghana's provisional squad 

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is among the surprise inclusions in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder joins a list of players making a return to the squad after being left out in over a year.

Ashimeru has been impressive for Anderlecht this season with two goals in nine appearances as a midfielder.

The former WAFA academy graduate has gotten support from Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan to invited to the squad after being snubbed on several occasions.

Coach Otto Addo has finally rewarded the former Red Bull Salzburg player with an invite in his provisional World Cup list.

The Dortmund trainer will submit his final squad to FIFA on November 10 with 26 players expected to go for the tournament.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their last preparatory game on November 17 before the competition kick starts on November 20.

The Black Stars are in Group H where the face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.