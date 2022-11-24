World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew becomes first African to score in Qatar

Andre Ayew became the first African player to score at the 2022 World Cup after netting in Ghana's defeat to Portugal.

The Black Stars captain equalised after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty gave Portugal the lead in the thrilling clash at Stadium 974.

But two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.

His goal made him the first African player to score in the tournament. Prior to Ghana's match, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, and Cameroon had all failed to score in their first games.

Ayew has also scored Ghana's first goal in a World Cup finals for the second time, having done so against the United States in 2014.

Al Sadd delivered a true captain's performance, putting an end to all calls for him to be benched. His substitution was a boon for Portugal, who went on to win with two crucial goals.