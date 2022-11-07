World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew is one of Group H's most capped players

Andre Ayew will travel to Qatar with 109 Ghana caps, making him the Black Stars' joint-most capped player.

He accomplished the feat last month when he came on as a substitute against Nicaragua in a pre-World Cup friendly.

According to the preliminary squads released by the teams, he is the third most capped player in Group H.

Each group tournament usually has one group of death. Group H is arguably the World Cup's version of that. It consists of Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea, with each team having an equal chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with 191 caps, followed by Diego Godin of Uruguay with 159 caps.

Andre Ayew is third with 104 appearances, while South Korean captain Son Heung-min is fourth with 104.

All four players are captains of their respective countries.

Ayew will be Ghana's most experienced player in Qatar. Asamoah Gyan attempted to train for the World Cup, but he is unlikely to travel to Qatar as a squad member.

Ayew has had a successful career that started with a protracted stay at Marseille and continued with a few seasons at various Premier League clubs.

He is currently in excellent form for the team Al Sadd, who compete in the Qatar Stars League.

Black Stars are intriguing, and they even persuaded players to change their nationalities, including Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams.

Ayew is confident of leading Ghana to qualify from the group as they aim to reach the semi-finals.