World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew named in Ghana's 26-man squad for third global tournament

Andre Ayew will play in his third World Cup after being named to Ghana's final squad for the tournament in Qatar.

As your trusted website reported last week, the 32-year-old captains the 26-man squad announced by coach Otto Addo on Monday in Accra.

This makes Al Sadd forward Sulley Muntari only the third Ghanaian player to appear in three World Cups, following Asamoah Gyan (2006, 2010, and 2014). (2006, 2010 and 2014).

The coach and the Ghanaian people have faith in the captain to lead the Black Stars to achieve their semi-final target in Qatar.

Ayew has already reported to the camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He became the first player to arrive on Sunday.

The former Ghana U-20 international is highly motivated for his 10th tournament with the Black Stars since his debut in 2007.

Ghana are heading into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team, and experts do not expect them to advance from Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

However, Ayew has been upbeat in all of his interviews. In a recent one, he stated that the Black Stars have the potential to surprise.

“I believe in the players that we have, I believe in the squad we have, especially if everyone will be there and there are no injuries and we have a full squad. I think we can create surprises, but it's only on that grass that will speak. But we have to accept and respect the fact that we are not favourites,” Ayew said to Al Jazeera.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.