World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew says Black Stars have quality to impress in Qatar

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew believes the team's inexperience will be irrelevant because they have the talent to beat any opponent in Qatar.

Andre Ayew spoke to the press ahead of the Black Stars' World Cup opener against Portugal and was asked about the team's chances given that only two players in the current squad have World Cup experience.

While this will be Andre's third appearance after appearances in 2010 and 2014, Jordan will be making his second appearance after appearing in Brazil eight years ago.

“It’s true my brother and I are the only ones [in the Ghana team] to play in the World Cup but it doesn’t mean anything because we also came to play and it was a first at some point and we were able to do good things on the field,” he said at the press conference ahead of the game against Portugal.

“For me, I believe that the squad we have the quality to really impress and show the World what we are capable of.”

The 32-year-old quizzed on what it means for him to play at his third World Cup added, “Every tournament is different and every tournament has its own excitement. The World Cup is the one that we always dream to play as young kids so for me it’s unbelievable for me to be here to play a third World Cup.”

“But most important is to be able to perform on the pitch individually and collectively.”

The Black Stars face Portugal at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, hoping for a good start to the competition.