World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew shares special message after becoming Ghana’s most-capped player

Andre Ayew stated that his passion, desire, and commitment to the Black Stars have not changed since his first cap after becoming Ghana's most-capped player.

The 32-year-old set the record on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, impressing in the four-time African champions' morale-boosting 2-0 win over Switzerland ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew, the son of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, earned his first Black Stars cap as a teenager in 2007. He made his debut at the age of 17, and 15 years later, he has 110 appearances, making him the West African giants' most-capped player.

"The passion, desire and commitment have been the same since the first cap. Can’t say how happy I am to achieve this amazing feat of representing my beloved country for all these years," Ayew wrote on his Instagram page.

"Massive thanks to my family, friends, and all coaches I have played under during this period and to my teammates, old and new, and to the fans I am grateful.

"Let’s keep the focus on what is ahead will be greater inshallah.

Ayew led Ghana to become the first and only African country to win the World Cup at the U-20 level.

It is still his greatest accomplishment, and it motivates him to aim for the main World Cup.

Ayew will captain Ghana in Qatar, where the Black Stars will attempt to become world champions.

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal. Uruguay and South Korea.

Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later.

The African giants' final group game is against Uruguay, which Ghanaians see as a golden opportunity to avenge their quarter-final loss in 2010.