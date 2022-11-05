World Cup 2022: Annor Walker explains why he missed out on local coaches selected for Qatar

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker says he opted out from the list of coaches selected by Ghana FA to provide support to the technical team for the World Cup due to his upcoming assignment in January.

Coach Annor Walker was missing out of the list of local coaches selected to be part of the Black Stars technical team at the World Cup.

Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko, Ignatius Osei-Fosu have been selected to join the technical team on attachment.

Coach Annor Walker’s exclusion raises eyebrows in the media space which has he explained why he didn’t make the list in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

“I was invited by GFA to be part of the 4 coaches going to World Cup but I declined because from 20th when World Cup starts I will be busy in camp with Black Galaxies preparing for the Algeria CHAN tournament scheduled to take place in January 2023.

“I will even travel outside Ghana within that period as well so we both agreed I can't be part due to my national team engagement.”, he added.