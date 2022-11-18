World Cup 2022: Antoine Semenyo on cloud nine after scoring first Ghana goal

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo was a happy man after netting his first goal for the Black Stars in the win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Otto Addo’s side managed a 2-0 victory against the European side in Abu Dhabi as they played their final international friendly ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Semenyo came off the bench to double Ghana’s lead after Mohammed Salisu had opened the scoring.

Semenyo prior to the encounter against Switzerland had not found the back of the net in the three previous games he had played for Ghana.

“It feels so good [to score my first goal for the Black Stars and] I am very happy,” he told JoySports after the game.

“But it was an all-round very good performance. We are 100% confident going into the World Cup and everyone is ready.”

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group game will be on 2 December against Uruguay.