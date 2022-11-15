GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Anything is possible once we qualify from the group – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Published on: 15 November 2022
Ghana coach Otto Addo is cautiously optimistic about the 2022 World Cup, saying that anything is possible if they qualify from their group.

Ghana face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout round in Qatar after being drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

“Everything is possible. As I’ve said, we have three strong opponents in our group. If we don’t perform as we need to, or if we’re not able to implement our tactics then it’ll be very difficult,” he told FIFA.

"Especially because Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic are very strong opponents with qualities on and off the pitch.”

He added, "It will be difficult to compete with them but, as I’ve said, we have the quality to beat them."

"If we progress from the group, anything is possible."

Currently, Black Stars have 23 players in camp in Abu Dhabi with the other three Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku expected to join them later on Tuesday.

Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday evening for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday morning.

 

