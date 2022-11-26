World Cup 2022: Arsenal star Thomas Partey brings parents to Qatar to support Black Stars

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the company of his parents in Qatar as they support Ghana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana midfielder has been spotted with his parents at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel - where the Black Stars are lodging and subsequently took them out for a dinner at a different restaurant.

Jacob Partey and Petty are in Doha to support their son - who played full throttle for Ghana in their undeserved 3-2 defeat to Portugal on Thursday.

The midfielder has come under some scathing criticism over his performance in the defeat to the Portuguese.

However, he is expected to step up to immense quality and lead this team as they prepare to face South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars lost to the Portuguese thanks to a controversial Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

The Ghanaian fought back to score goals courtesy Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari to leave the Africans bottom of Group H.

Ghana will now redirect focus on their next match against South Korea on Monday at the the Education City stadium.

They will wrap up their group H games with a cracker against Uruguay on December 2.