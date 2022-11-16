World Cup 2022: Asamoah Gyan sends strong message to Ghanaians after Black Stars squad announcement

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has asked Ghanaians to be calm with regard to the final 26-man squad chosen by Otto Addo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addo named his final squad from a provisional 55-man list on Monday, November 14, with some omissions raising various discussions among the fans.

Gyan, who is the Black Stars' all-time top scorer at the World Cup, believes it is too early to criticize the head coach for his selection.

According to him, the performance from the first game will indicate whether he made the right decisions or wrong ones.

“Everyone has shared his or her opinion about the Black Stars, [the] 26-man squad is out now. So, what we have to do now is to support those in camp now,” Gyan wrote on Twitter.

“If u have any comments, wait till after the first game of the tournament. But for now, let’s pray for the team to deliver.”

The Black Stars earlier today held their final training session ahead of the friendly game against Switzerland on Thursday.