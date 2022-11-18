World Cup 2022: Ati-Zigi's quality is evident - Black Stars coach Otto Addo backs goalkeeper 

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says there are no doubts about the quality of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi ahead of the World Cup.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper was in post during Ghana's 2-0 friendly victory against Switzerland.

With the absence of Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori due to respective injuries, Ati-Zigi looks the closest to being Ghana's first-choice in Qatar.

That choice however does not sit well with some fans as they have little or no faith in the shot-stopper due to his previous performances while in goal for Ghana.

Ati-Zigi has conceded 15 goals in 10 matches for the Black Stars which is a bit worrying but Addo says there is no doubt about his quality.

“We knew that Zigi is good, and he did [well]. He plays regularly in Switzerland and gets very, very good remarks after each game. We monitor him so there was no concern at all," the gaffer said.

“We knew before that the keepers we have at this level are inches apart. It’s not like somebody is that far away from the other so they are all at the same level. Sometimes it’s just little details.”

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.