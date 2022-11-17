World Cup 2022: Baba Rahman set to start in Qatar after strong performance against Switzerland

Baba Rahman proved once again on Thursday that he is Ghana's best left-back option with a strong performance against Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly and should start in Qatar.

The Reading midfielder was easily Ghana's best player, giving the Swiss attackers a run for their money. He kept Remo Freuler and Xherdan Shaqiri quiet, both of whom wanted to exploit Ghana's left flank.

His performance against Switzerland demonstrates why the Black Stars technical team, led by Otto Addo, has so much faith in him.

Baba Rahman continued from where he left off against Brazil with another majestic performance.. ✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/zfGDE4WnE8 — Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) November 17, 2022

When Baba Rahman is fit, he is Ghana's best bet to do a decent job in that position, taking advantage of his experience over his competitor Gideon Mensah.

He did not appear timid or outplayed against Switzerland, as some pundits predicted. Baba Rahman is in fantastic form, having carried his Championship form into the World Cup preparations.

Ghana's first game in Qatar will be against former European champions Portugal, who will look to exploit the wings, but Baba Rahman can stop that.

Since his debut in 2014, the 28-year-old has made 47 appearances for Ghana, making him the most experienced defender in the current squad.