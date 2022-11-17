World Cup 2022: Barnieh, Owusu and Salis start as Otto Addo name staring XI for Switzerland friendly

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed a starting role to debutant Abdul Samed Salis and Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as he named a strong starting eleven for the international friendly against Switzerland.

With the absence of first choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori, the gaffer has nominated Lawrence Ati Zigi for a place between the sticks.

Tariq Lamptey and Baba Rahman will fill the right and left side of defence with Mohammed Salisu partnering Daniel Amartey in the heart of defnce.

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis will line up in midfield with Gent's Elisha Owusu with Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan playing on the flanks.

The attack will be spearheaded by Ianki Williams with Barnieh supporting.

Starting line up: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Amartey, Salisu, Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Barnieh