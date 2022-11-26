World Cup 2022: BBC pundit expects South Korea to qualify alongside Portugal in Ghana's group

BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Group H is open to all teams but expects South Korea and Portugal to qualify for the next round of the 2022 World Cup, which means Ghana and Uruguay will be eliminated.

“Group H is a group with possibilities open to all teams,” he said.

Sutton predicted South Korea's stalemate with the South Americans. He went for a 1-1 scoreline, although the game ended 0-0.

"Son Heung-min's Korea will draw 1-1 with Uruguay," he said.

After the first round, Portugal lead the group with three points after defeating Ghana 3-2, while South Korea and Uruguay drew and have a point apiece

The West Africans are currently bottom of the group, and to advance to the knockout stages, they must defeat South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana face South Korea on Monday, November 28 and then Uruguay on December 2.