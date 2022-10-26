World Cup 2022: Benjamin Willie Graham secures FIFA appointment for tournament

Ghanaian sports journalist Benjamin Willie Graham will be in Qatar to work for FIFA as a Team Announcer during the World Cup.

The football commentator, who currently works as a Marketing Manager for the Ghana Football Association, will collaborate with the FIFA Infotainment team, which includes Pitch-Side Presenters, MCs, and DJs, to create an atmosphere in the stadiums.

This is the first time FIFA has chosen team announcers for the World Cup, and Willie Graham will work at venues hosting Ghana's group games.

Graham has worked as a lead football commentator for SuperSports, StarTimes, Fox Sports Africa, ESPN, Lagardere, and CAF in the Ghana Premier League, Africa Cup of Nations/World Cup qualifiers, CHAN, WAFU, CAF Men and Women's AFCON tournaments, and other major sporting events.

Benjamin Willie Graham has also collaborated with veteran commentators such as Barry Lambert, Paul Dempsey, and Steve Vickers, as well as Robbie Knox and Duane D'llorcaor.

He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Master's Degree in Media Management.