World Cup 2022: Bernardo Silva insists Portugal atmosphere ‘top’ ahead of Ghana clash

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva insisted the atmosphere in the team's camp was "top, top, top" ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Ghana.

He was responding to questions about captain Ronaldo's interview, which sparked outrage.

Ronaldo slammed Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag, and questions about the football star's interview dominated Silva's press conference in Qatar.

The Manchester City star refused to elaborate, but he did say the forward was focused and motivated.

"The news from England has nothing to do with the national team," said Silva.

"It also has nothing to do with me, so I won't comment. I'm not a Manchester United player, even if I were, I wouldn't answer. They're a rival club, it's nothing to do with me."

However, repeatedly asked about Ronaldo and whether there was any tension in the camp after he appeared to share a frosty interaction with club teammate Bruno Fernandes, Silva responded.

"I don't see any strange atmosphere in our team between Cristiano and another player," he said.

"It is his matter that he has to resolve individually with the right person."

"I see a motivated and focused Ronaldo, like everyone else, and he is another player here to help our country and the national team.

"There is a lot of talk about this topic, but we have a World Cup to play. I don't understand the persistence because there is nothing there."

Portugal open their campaign against Ghana on 24 November, before facing Uruguay and South Korea.