World Cup 2022: Betway brings out massive prizes for football's greatest showpiece

Global online gaming brand, Betway, is gearing up for the greatest football competition on the calendar, giving all sports betting fans the chance to win big in a one-of-a-kind promotion that only appears every four years.

To kick off the tournament, Betway will give customers the chance to win an incredible GHS 30,000 every matchday. All entrants need to do is opt in to the promotion and make correct score predictions on WC games to enter the daily draw. Betting on these selections will give them even more entries. And if their predictions are correct? They’ll get to enjoy huge daily cash and Free Bet prizes.

As the stakes of the tournament begin to rise, the prizes from Betway’s Free Predictor will also get larger. Fans will have the chance to predict the correct score of the knockout rounds, from the Round of 16 to the Finals, and stand to win a share of GHS 50,000 every matchday in addition to the daily draw. Overall the promotion will give customers a chance to win up to a staggering GHS 3 million.

Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager at Betway Ghana, explained that the leading gaming brand is known for creating innovative and exciting offerings to reward their players and keep them entertained, “At Betway, we continually seek to thrill and excite our players, and we have been committed to developing innovative promotions with the aim of creating a world-class gaming experience for them. I am excited about the launch of the ‘Cup in Qatar’ promotion as we continue to bring value to our players.”

Betway’s “Cup in Qatar” promotion will run for the entirety of the tournament, starting from 20 November and ending on 18 December when the new world champions will be crowned. Visit their site for more details of this, and other exciting promotions that are running.