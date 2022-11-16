World Cup 2022: Black Stars are capable of doing well in Qatar - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars midfielder Stephen Appiah has backed the team to do well at the 2022 World Cup despite their underdog status.

Ghana are the lowest-ranked team heading to the World Cup this year and have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Black Stars are not among the favourites in the group of death, but Appiah believes Otto Addo’s side are capable of advancing.

“It’s going to be difficult, 2006 when we went to the World Cup in Germany we were underdogs.

“We played against Italy we lost our first game and beat the Czech Republic 2-0 who were number two in the world, played USA, number 5 in the world, and we beat them. We are capable of doing that,” Stephen Appiah told Al Jazeera in an interview.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland in a friendly game ahead of the start of the competition on November 20.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal.