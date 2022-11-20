World Cup 2022: Black Stars can beat any opposition, says former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has a lot of faith in the Black Stars, saying the team can overcome any side in Qatar.

Ghana face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the tournament, which begins on Sunday.

Black Stars are feeling confident ahead of their opener against Portugal after a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

This victory was achieved despite the absence of key players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, who were benched by Otto Addo.

Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2).

“I’m very hopeful that the Black Stars can surprise any team including Portugal," the former Asante Kotoko coach told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who has been together for a longer period.

"One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World Cup.

"They must play as a team and with that, they have the potential to blossom," he added.