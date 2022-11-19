World Cup 2022: Black Stars can surprise any team at the tournament- Maxwell Konadu 

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says the Black Stars can surprise any team at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time Africa champions enter into the tournament as the least ranked country and have been tipped to exit the competition at the group stage.

The Legon Cities coach who was assistant to Coach Kwesi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil advised the players to work together as a team and not search for personal glory.

“I’m very hopeful that the Black Stars can surprise any team including Portugal", he told Oyerepa FM.

“We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who has been together for a longer period.

“One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World.They must play as a team and with that they have the potential to blossom.”, he added.

Ghana will lock horns with Portugal on Thursday, November 24 after which they will face South Korea and Uruguay.