World Cup 2022: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew training in Ghana ahead of Qatar tournament [VIDEO]

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has hired a personal trainer who’s taking him through rigorous training in Ghana to stay in top shape ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Andre Ayew has taking advantage of league break in Qatar to return to his native country to meet family and friends, but his chief reason in Ghana is to train so he arrives in the Black Stars camp fully prepared for the upcoming task.

Since returning to Ghana, Andre Ayew has been working hard to maintain his fitness and prepare for football’s holy grail in Qatar.

The 32-year-old has been training with one of the finest fitness trainers in Ghana, Jordan Amartey popularly known as Jordan Fitness.

The Al Sadd man’s training has been mainly on his speed, stamina as well as his shooting accuracy.

Andre Ayew leads Ghana’s 55-man preliminary squad which was released on Friday and is expected to make the final squad.

Andre Ayew will become only the third Ghanaian to make three World Cup tournament appearances if he’s included in the final 26 by coach Otto Addo.