GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo confident African side will reach semis

Published on: 23 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo confident African side will reach semis

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is confident an African side will reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in this year's tournament in Qatar.

The continent is represented by Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Cameroon, with Otto Addo believing that all five teams are strong.

In the past, only Ghana, Senegal, and Cameroon have come close to breaking Africa's semi-final jinx.

"If possible. We have some good teams like Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia representing the continent, not to mention Senegal who won the last Africa Cup with great strength and fantastic individualities. Africa has a chance to carve out a place in the semi-finals this time," he told AS.

However, Senegal were the first team to play and lost 2-0 to the Netherlands, while Tunisia held their own against Denmark, securing a point.

Morocco take on Croatia on Wednesday, with Ghana and Cameroon all in action on Thursday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more