World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo feels sad for Wollacott, Iddrisu and Ofori

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is saddened for Ghanaian players who missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to injury.

Addo named his 26-man squad on Monday, excluding the injured trio of Jojo Wollacott, Iddrisu Baba, and Richard Ofori.

The trio had a good chance of making the squad, but injuries kept them out of the tournament.

Wollacott broke his finger while warming up for Charlton Athletic's final game before the World Cup.

Iddrisu has a hamstring injury that will heal in seven days, but the Black Stars decided not to take any chances while Ofori is out with a knee injury.

”I am really sad for those who got injured, especially at this late stage. I am a player myself, and I know how it feels not to take part on the big stage,” he said.

Otto Addo continued by saying that he had called up replacements who are just as capable and would blend in with the team.

In place of Wollacott and Ofori, two goalkeepers—Manaf Nurudeen and Danlad Ibrahim—were called up, and Baba Iddrisu was replaced by Elisha Owusu.

Ghana take on Portugal in their first game on November. Their second game is against South Korea and will wrap up against Uruguay.