World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo happy to have Joseph Aidoo in the team

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says Joseph Aidoo brings "options" and "dynamism" to the team and is excited to work with him.

The Celta Vigo defender was named to the 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to his outstanding performances in Spanish La Liga.

"Aidoo is doing wonderfully at Celta and we are happy for him, even though the team is going through some qualifying difficulties now. He brings a lot of options and dynamism to this team. We will count a lot on his experience," Addo told AS.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final Group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.