World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo impressed by Lawrence Ati-Zigi's performance against Switzerland

Black Stars coach Otto Addo praised the performance of Lawrence Ati-Zigi after the goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Switzerland.

Ati-Zigi who many had predicted wouldn't make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup is now likely to be number one in Qatar.

The St Gallen man appears to have profited from injuries to Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, both not making the World Cup squad.

Ati-Zigi was handed his first Black Stars start in nearly a year and he gave a great account on Thursday as Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi.

“We knew that Zigi is good and he did well today. He plays regularly in Switzerland and gets very very good remarks. After each game we monitor him so there was no concern at all," Otto Addo said.

Black Stars will depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar on Friday.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their first match on Thursday, November 24, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.