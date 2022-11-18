World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo makes selection headache admission ahead of Portugal clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says he is facing a selection dilemma ahead of Ghana's opening World Cup match against Portugal in 2022.

Addo was impressed by the players who played in the Black Stars' 2-0 pre-World Cup victory on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Salis Abdul Samed and Kamal Sowah made their debuts, while Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Elisha Owusu were handed their first starts by the former Ghana international.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, and Baba Rahman all featured in the game.

The performance was so good that Addo didn't have to risk the likes of Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking after the game, Addo said, "Just as everyone else does, we have a good 26-man squad, everybody showed what he can today and I am happy for that. I am happy that we have quite an equal squad and it will not be easy for me as a coach to choose who will play against Portugal but this is how I wanted.

"It’s better than having eleven players and then afterwards what comes is not so good. I think everybody saw that we have a well-balanced team, a lot of possibilities. This kind of tournament its very, very important to have 26 reliable players and I think a lot of the players showed today that we can count on them."

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final Group match game will be on 2 December against Uruguay.